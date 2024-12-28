PHOTOS: First images show apparent Brightline and firetruck crash in Delray Beach

6 photos 1/6 The front of a Brightline train is damaged. Image taken on Dec. 28, 2024 by NBC affiliate WPTV. 2/6 A damaged and overturned vehicle is on the tracks. Image captured on Dec. 28, 2024 by DREW KRINSKY. 3/6 A wider shot of a damaged and overturned vehicle on the tracks. Emergency response crews are also at the scene. Image captured on Dec. 28, 2024 by DREW KRINSKY. 4/6 A wider shot of a damaged and overturned vehicle on the tracks. A nearby train is also visible. Image captured on Dec. 28, 2024 by DREW KRINSKY. 5/6 An officer approaches a Brightline train behind police tape with an overturned vehicle in the background. Image taken on Dec. 28, 2024 by NBC affiliate WPTV. 6/6 An overturned vehicle that appears to be a firetruck behind police tape. Image taken on Dec. 28, 2024 by NBC affiliate WPTV.

