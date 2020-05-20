2nd South Florida Flyover to Salute Healthcare Workers This Weekend

South Florida is getting another flyover to honor the healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

The "Salute Flight" will take place this Saturday, May 23, beginning at 11:30 a.m., and will fly over dozens of South Florida hospitals.

Four US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon Aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing, The Mako’s, Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead will fly over 34 hospitals, while a MH65 Helicopter and a C-144 Aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami will fly over 16 hospitals.

The flyovers, which are being presented by Hyundai, which produces the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, are to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on Memorial Day weekend.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels did a South Florida flyover to salute healthcare workers.

Here are the flight maps and approximate times for Saturday's flyover: