A group of good samaritans rush to help people trapped in car after crash in Doral 

Good samaritans rushed to the help of a driver stuck inside her rolled over vehicle in Doral on Saturday afternoon, Only in Dade video shows.

In the video, you can see how a group of men rush to the flipped over white van and kick out the front windshield.

The group then grows in size as they manage to drag the person stuck inside to safety.

Doral Police confirmed that there were no major injuries in the crash but that one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.