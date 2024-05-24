Miami-Dade County

Authorities respond after car crashes into canal near the Turnpike in Miami-Dade

The incident happened just west of the Turnpike and north of Southwest 8th Street

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities responded after a car ended up in a canal off the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Friday morning.

The incident happened just west of the Turnpike and north of Southwest 8th Street.

Aerial footage showed the car completely submerged in the canal. Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seen assisting two women on the side of the water.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said divers were in the water searching for anyone else who may have been in the car.

No one has been taken to the hospital, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

