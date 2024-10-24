Miami

Body found on the side of the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami

The discovery was made on the eastbound side of the Causeway east of Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami Thursday morning.

The discovery was made on the eastbound side of the Causeway east of Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Police officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the body covered by a yellow tarp in the grassy area off the Causeway.

Police said officers were working to gather details on the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

