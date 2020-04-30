Class of 2020: NBC 6’s Virtual High School Yearbook

NBC 6 wants to recognize graduating high school seniors in South Florida with a virtual yearbook.

Classes were moved online and anticipated high school milestones, including graduation ceremonies, were stopped short from happening due to the novel coronavirus.

To South Florida's graduating seniors, congratulations! You made it. You have accomplished a major feat and are now stepping into the beginning of your bright future.

Here are some of the hardworking graduates from high schools across Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

South Florida’s Class of 2020

