Cruise comeback: How South Florida's cruising industry bounced back

When the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world in its tracks back in 2020, the cruising industry was among those hit the hardest.

The images were broadcast across the world -- cruise ships filled with passengers and crew members quarantined -- all before the virus even had its official name.

However, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says work continued on land, to prepare for the eventual comeback we are witnessing in 2024.

"I think we use that period to really do planning, engagement -- make sure that we could build back better," Levine Cava explained. "And the industry is growing worldwide. People love to cruise the appetite for cruising is insatiable. So we are very fortunate that we are the beneficiaries of this growth."

Not only has cruising bounced back, but cruise lines and ports are seeing more passengers than ever before.

"Cruising is back. The industry is stronger than ever," Port Director and Port Miami CEO Hydi Webb said. "Passengers have pent up demand to be back out at sea."

Wave season stretches from January to March, and is a period when cruise lines run their best deals to give travelers a jump on their vacation plans.

Webb says the local community was especially confident that cruising would bounce back.

"The industry, the port, Miami Dade County have always believed in the comeback," Webb added. "We never stopped building during COVID. As soon as COVID was over, we opened up three new cruise terminals."

South Florida is home to two of the busiest ports in the world -- Port Miami is number one on the list and dubbed as the cruise capital of the world.

Not far behind is Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, at No. 3.

"We recovered 29 different ships during the shutdown and then worked with the cruise lines to put that confidence back in place for the for the public," Port Everglades Acting Director Glenn Wiltshire explained.

Combined more than 10 million passengers set sail from the two ports. Port Miami even set a new mark for passenger travel in 2023.

“We now have the record for the world at almost 7.3 million passengers. That is really extraordinary, especially post COVID,” Levine Cava said.

Several cruise lines in South Florida have started a new trend of offering smaller ships that travel to luxury, remote destinations.

While some of those 10 million passengers are from right here in South Florida, many of them are from across the globe.

Wiltshire says Port Everglades conducted an impact analysis in 2023 and found that the average family spends about $900 either before or after their cruise here in town -- providing a valuable boost to the local economy.

Plus, the ports and cruise lines also provide jobs for thousands of South Floridians.

"Port Everglades from a cruise impact, just for example -- 2500 jobs in the community over $600 million of economic activity and just the multiplier effect of all those people coming into town," Wiltshire continued.

The future is even brighter, with expansion and construction already underway to welcome new ships, new terminals and new passengers to South Florida.

"We have another the world's largest cruise terminal under construction right now on the east end of the port in conjunction with MSC Cruises, Webb said on Port Miami. "It will be the world's largest cruise terminal able to accommodate three vessels ultimately at one time from three different cruise lines."

With the push to reduce their carbon footprint, cruise companies are implementing new measures in effort to go green.

