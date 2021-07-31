Drier Saturday Across South Florida With Rain Chances Dropping

If you're looking for a day to get out to the beach or enjoy the South Florida sun, Saturday could be just the right day for you.

Other than a quick morning sprinkle or shower, most of South Florida should be dry. The afternoon features a 30% chance of storms which should remain confined to our far inland areas.

Highs will top out at 92°.

Sunday is almost identical with a few isolated showers in the morning but a 40% chance of afternoon storms meaning Sunday’s coverage is a little bit higher, but still more focused inland.