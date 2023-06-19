travel

Flight operations resume after planes were grounded for hours at MIA, FLL due to severe weather

The severe weather brought thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding, and prompted several weather advisories throughout the day, mainly in Miami-Dade County.

Planes were grounded for hours Monday at airports in South Florida as severe weather moved through the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports until 9 p.m. due to thunderstorms.

More than 2,000 flights were delayed at FLL, while MIA reported over 900 delayed flights and 50 canceled ones as of Monday evening.

The Biscayne Boulevard ramp to the MacArthur Causeway was also shut down Monday due to heavy rain and flooding.

