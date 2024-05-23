Florida International University

Florida International University police chief on leave

In a statement, FIU officials said Chief Alexander Casas is on leave and Maj. James Mesidor was appointed acting chief

Florida International University's police chief is on leave, administrators said Thursday.

In a statement, FIU officials said Chief Alexander Casas is on leave and Maj. James Mesidor was appointed acting chief.

It's unclear why Casas was on leave, and in the statement FIU said it doesn't comment on personal matters.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Casas has been FIU's police chief since 2011, after more than 21 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

