LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton moves toward Florida's west coast as Cat. 4

What to Know Hurricane Milton grew to a monstrous Category 5 storm, and then weakened to Category 4 by early Tuesday on its path to Florida

The storm could weaken back to Category 3 before it makes landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida, NBC News forecasters said

The Florida Keys were under a tropical storm warning and Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under tropical storm and flood watches. See all severe weather alerts here

Sandbag distributions were underway in South Florida. Get yours here

Hurricane Milton weakened to Category 4 on its path to Florida by early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Milton had maximum sustained winds of around 155 mph and was located 85 miles northeast of Progreso, Mexico. The storm was moving east-northeast at 12 mph and was about 560 miles southwest of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center said in the 4 a.m. ET bulletin.

Tampa Bay is under both a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning this morning, as the National Hurricane Center forecasts that it could be inundated with between 10 and 15 feet of storm surge waters.

