Man Hospitalized After Shooting on Miami Beach: Police

Miami Beach Police are searching for the person involved in a shooting late Thursday night in Miami Beach that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene at the 1300 block of Washington Avenue just after 9:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit. His condition is currently unknown.

The area between 12th Street to Española Way from Collins Avenue to Drexel Avenue is currently closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.