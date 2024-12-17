Man sentenced to prison in 2021 crash that killed bicyclist in Weston

A New York man was sentenced to prison Tuesday in a 2021 crash in Weston that killed a woman on a bicycle.

Oion Skyvel Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years of probation in the vehicular homicide case.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 44-year-old Sunny LaValle was riding in the bicycle lane along Bonaventure Boulevard on May 23, 2021, when Johnson ran into her.

Investigators later found out Johnson had been sleep-deprived and had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Johnson, now 27, was arrested in Syracuse, New York, in December 2021 and extradited to Broward.