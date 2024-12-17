Weston

Man sentenced to prison in 2021 crash that killed bicyclist in Weston

Oion Skyvel Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years of probation in the vehicular homicide case

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New York man was sentenced to prison Tuesday in a 2021 crash in Weston that killed a woman on a bicycle.

Oion Skyvel Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years of probation in the vehicular homicide case.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 44-year-old Sunny LaValle was riding in the bicycle lane along Bonaventure Boulevard on May 23, 2021, when Johnson ran into her.

Investigators later found out Johnson had been sleep-deprived and had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Johnson, now 27, was arrested in Syracuse, New York, in December 2021 and extradited to Broward.

This article tagged under:

Weston
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us