Margate Police Searching for Missing Endangered Woman

The Margate Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing endangered woman.

Authorities are looking for 35-year-old Arnisa Hunter who was last seen leaving her home on foot Saturday at approximately 9:30 a.m.

She is 5-foot-5 with a thin build, medium length red hair and brown eyes, police said.

Hunter was wearing a colorful sundress, black shoes and a black backpack, according to authorities.

Hunter suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Margate police at 954-764-4347.

