Miami Grand Prix to Join Formula 1 Calendar in 2022

Formula 1 announced Sunday that it is heading back to Florida, as the brand-new Miami Grand Prix joins the racing calendar in 2022.

The race – the first in Florida since 1959 – will be held on a new layout at the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.

Although the exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed, Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said he expects the first race in a 10-year deal to take place in the second quarter of next year.

“It’s always interesting to go to a new place where we’ve never driven before and Miami is a great city," said Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen. "I’m sure if they build a good track, we can have a lot of fun out there and hopefully we’ll bring a lot of excitement so the fans can of course enjoy the race."

According to Formula 1, the circuit itself will be 5.41km, and feature 19 corners, three straights and potential for three DRS zones, with an estimated top speed of 320km/h.

Hard Rock Stadium will sit at the heart of the track, which has been designed to encourage close racing while meeting the highest safety standards.

