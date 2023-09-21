New video shows bear captured at Disney World's Magic Kingdom released in Ocala National Park

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released a new video of the bear that was spotted and captured at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday.

The short video shows the small black bear being released into Ocala National Forest after its day at the happiest place on earth.

Winnie the Pooh, is that you? Parts of Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, were closed Monday after reports of a bear on the grounds.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the statement read. "During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food."

Areas of the park near where the bear was spotted were closed off but later reopened.

Aerial footage from WESH showed a bear being carried out of a wooded area of the park on a large white tarp.