Reflection: Remembering the 17 Parkland Victims

They were loved and supported. They are missed and mourned. The students, teachers and staff killed in the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, were more than just victims. They were a living embodiment of the compassion and promise found within the Parkland community.

As families continue to grieve and activists organize to prevent similar tragedies from ever occurring — we remember those who lost their lives, yet whose presence remains.

The victims of the shooting were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.

The killer pleaded guilty in October to their murders. The penalty trial that will decide whether he receives the death penalty or life in prison is scheduled to begin in April.