Road-rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade leaves woman hospitalized, man in custody

Police are investigating a road-rage shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon that left a woman hospitalized and a man in custody.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 137th Avenue and Southwest 88th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

A man was taken into custody, police said. The identities of the man and woman haven't been released.

Police said it appears to have been a road-rage incident that led to the shooting.

An investigation was ongoing.