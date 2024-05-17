Rollover crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Sawgrass Expressway

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward was causing major traffic issues Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Atlantic Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the 18-wheeler on its side with what appeared to be trash from the trailer on the roadway.

A damaged white vehicle could be seen nearby.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials haven't said if anyone was injured, and it's unknown what led to the crash.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.