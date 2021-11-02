Shower Chances Increase Tuesday Across South Florida Before Next Front Arrives

After a drier weekend and start to the work week, South Florida will see its rain chances increase Tuesday and get even higher by the end of the work week.

The humidity is rising as well. Look for a 30-40 percent chance of showers Tuesday with the best chances coming during the morning and midday hours.

We could see sunny breaks later in the day as highs hit the low 80s. Rain chances may take a slight dip Wednesday and Thursday, but the humidity will not. Look for highs to return to the mid-80s.

A front will approach South Florida later this week and bring scattered storms to the area. If we can delay the rain a bit, highs could eclipse the mid-80s Friday.

The same front will bring an amazing weekend to the region. Morning temperatures will live in the 60s with afternoon highs in the low 80s and yes, the humidity will be way down.