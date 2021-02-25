Suspect in Custody After ‘Shots Fired' Call in Hollywood

A suspect is in custody following an incident in Hollywood Thursday that shut down a busy roadway.

Police said they responded to a "shots fired" call shortly after 7 a.m. at the 6000 block of Johnson Street. The suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

The incident closed down Johnson Street between 62nd Avenue and State Road 7 Thursday morning.

Police said there is currently no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.