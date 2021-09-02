lauderhill

Teen Shot Outside of Lauderhill Apartment Complex: Police

15-year-ol hospitalized in serious condition after Thursday night shooting

A 15-year-old was seriously injured after being shot Thursday night outside of a Lauderhill apartment complex, police said.

The Lauderhill Police Department responded after 8:30 p.m. to 3132 Northwest 19th Street.

The teen was standing in the parking lot when he was shot several times, police said.

He was taken to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale in serious condition.

There is no suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

