A teenage girl was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after getting shot in the chest in Deerfield Beach, fire rescue officials say.

The shooting happened near the 800 block of Southeast 2nd Place.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

