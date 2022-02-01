Temperatures Rise Beginning Tuesday Across South Florida

If you are not a fan of cold weather in South Florida, you won't have much more of it as temperatures begin rising across the area Tuesday.

We are in the midst of a big time warming trend. Some locations on Tuesday are 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. Gone are the morning 40s as 50s and even 60s move in.

You'll notice a breeze through the day, especially near the coast, as highs push into the mid-70s.

The warming trend and breeze continues for much of the week with highs edging back to 80 by Friday. Rain chances remain low all week. A weak front will bring a few spotty showers Saturday with lingering clouds Sunday and Monday.

We will only see a slight dip in temperatures this time as highs go from 80 Saturday to 77 on Sunday. Morning temperatures will remain in the 60s.