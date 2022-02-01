first alert weather

Temperatures Rise Beginning Tuesday Across South Florida

The warming trend and breeze continues for much of the week with highs edging back to 80 by Friday

If you are not a fan of cold weather in South Florida, you won't have much more of it as temperatures begin rising across the area Tuesday.

We are in the midst of a big time warming trend. Some locations on Tuesday are 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. Gone are the morning 40s as 50s and even 60s move in.

You'll notice a breeze through the day, especially near the coast, as highs push into the mid-70s. 

The warming trend and breeze continues for much of the week with highs edging back to 80 by Friday. Rain chances remain low all week.  A weak front will bring a few spotty showers Saturday with lingering clouds Sunday and Monday.

We will only see a slight dip in temperatures this time as highs go from 80 Saturday to 77 on Sunday. Morning temperatures will remain in the 60s.

