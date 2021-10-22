Traffic Delays in SE Miami-Dade After Multi-Vehicle Car Crash

Police are investigating a 'major crash' involving multiple cars on a busy South Florida roadway.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway and NW 25th Street, the Miami-Dade County Police Department said.

Three left lanes are blocked. Commuters are urged to take alternate routes.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: We are currently investigating a traffic accident on the southbound lanes of the 826 (Palmetto Expressway) and NW 25th Street. Expect traffic delays in the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/W57ORR7Tgp — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 22, 2021

Traffic delays are expected. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.