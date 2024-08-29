UF professor to be first NASA-funded researcher to fly on suborbital rocket

A professor at the University of Florida is set to become the first NASA-funded researcher to fly on a suborbital rocket to conduct an experiment in space.

Biologist Rob Ferl will be a part of the commercial space crew aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket system slated for a test flight Thursday morning.

Ferl will experiment with how plants grow in zero gravity as well as help develop protocols for future suborbital flights.

“As commercial space programs have advanced and access to space has become more available, I always hoped I might be able to conduct our experiments myself in microgravity,” Ferl said in a news release from the University of Florida. “I feel very grateful for this opportunity. After years, decades even, of working with astronauts to conduct our experiments, it's an honor to be at the forefront of researchers conducting their own experiments in space.”

The mission is set to launch at 9 a.m. Thursday.