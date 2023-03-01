Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos

At least 36 people have died after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-first in what one passenger have called "ten nightmarish seconds" of chaos.

Approximately 350 people were on board the passenger train at the time of the collision close to Tempe in Greece. Many were students returning from Carnival, the three-day festival preceding Lent, which was held in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devastating aftermath of a train collision in northern Greece near Larissa, March 1, 2023. At least 36 people have died when a passenger train crashed headfirst with a southbound freight train.
A derailed passenger train following a collision with a freight train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. The crash, the country’s worst in decades, killed at least 36 people, according to the latest reports. Many of the passengers were students.
Emergency crews examine the wreckage of a fatal crash between a passenger train and a freight train in the Tempe Valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Emergency crews examine the wreckage of a fatal crash between a passenger train and a freight train in the Tempe Valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Rescue workers remove a body from debris after a passenger train crashed with a freight train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Rescue workers at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Emergency services inspect wreckage at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Rescuers stand near the debris of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens, near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. Rescuers searched Wednesday through the burned-out wreckage of two trains that slammed into each other in northern Greece, killing and injured dozens of passengers.
Debris from the two trains seen after a collision in Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train before midnight on Tuesday.
Firefighters and rescuers respond to a collision in Tempe near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. A train carrying hundreds of passengers has collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece, killing and injuring dozens passengers.
A crane lifts wreckage at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.

