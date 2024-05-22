Own an iPhone? You could be eligible for a payout as part of a $35 million settlement

If you owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus over the last several years, you may be entitled to a portion of a $35 million settlement as part of a class action lawsuit against Apple.

According to the Settlement Administrator website, the lawsuit alleges the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus experienced audio issues related to the "audio IC" chip. Apple denies any allegations of wrongdoing, the website said.

Those included in the settlement may have received an email or postcard notification about the lawsuit, the website stated, though not all iPhone 7 users are eligible to file a claim. Here's what to know.

Eligibility

Anyone who owned or operated an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023, in the United States may be eligible for a portion of the settlement.

In order to meet eligibility qualifications, the settlement says users must have reported to Apple issues with the phone's speaker; microphone; receiver; or experienced the phone unexpectedly restarting or shutting down; or received a "device unresponsive" alert upon powering on.

Users who paid for repairs, and those who reported the problem but did not pay for repairs, are eligible for a payout, the administrator said.

Deadline

The deadline for eligible users to claim is June 3, 2024, according to the administrator. Upon filing a claim, eligible users must select how they would like to receive payment.

How much could you get?

Those who paid out-of-pocket for repairs or replacements will be eligible to receive a payout of at least $50 but and no more than $349, the administrator said. Class members who reported the issues but did not pay for repairs or replacements will receive payouts up to $125, the website said.

Final hearing

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California will hold a final approval hearing at 2 p.m. on July 18. At the hearing, the court will decide whether to approve the settlement.

Pending objections, class payments are expected to be distributed to members as soon as possible, "if and when the Court grants final approval of the Settlement and any objections are overruled with finality," the administrator said.

More information on how to apply for the settlement and what to know can be found here.