King Charles III: A Life in Photos

Charles Philip Arthur George became King Charles III on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
He was born on November 14, 1948, to Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and is the father of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
He married Diana Spencer, who would then become Princess of Wales in 1981, and the two divorced in 1996. He later married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005.
As a Prince, he was
known for his advocacy on climate change issues, youth engagement, politics and more.
In this July 18, 1949 file photo, Prince Charles, the eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England and his father Philip, poses for a photo, on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England.
Queen Elizabeth II crowns her son Charles, Prince of Wales during his investiture ceremony on July 1, 1969 at Caernafon Castle in Wales, as Britain’s Home Secretary James Callaghan looks on.
Prince Charles walking in Downing Street, Cambridge, UK, 12th October 1967. He started at Trinity College and later graduated from the University of Cambridge in 1970.
Charles, Prince of Wales sits in the cockpit of a Royal Navy Wessex helicopter, during a flying lesson at the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovilton, Somerset, 1974. He served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, reaching the rank of lieutenant.
Britain’s Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, are shown on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, July 29, 1981.
In this file photo dated June 22, 1982, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, with his wife Princess Diana, holds his newborn son Prince William as they leave The Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, London.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London on Sept. 16, 1984 with their new baby son, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Ottawa, Canada. Charles and Diana divorced in August 1996 after issues in the marriage.
Newspaper headlines announced the death of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.
The coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) arriving at RAF Northolt, from Paris after her death in a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997
The Prince of Wales and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony, April 9, 2005 in Windsor, England.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart Westminster Abbey after their marriage on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. The Queen hosted a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles, her son, as the Prince of Wales.
Prince Charles visits Skipton House to meet National Health Service (NHS) and Ministry of Defense (MOD) staff involved in the vaccine rollout on March 9, 2021 in London, England. The Prince tested positive for COVID in March 2020.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of his father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on April 15, 2021 in London, England.
The British royals gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II was celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952.