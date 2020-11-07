PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump Saturday after mail-in votes from Pennsylvania pushed him over the 270 electoral college vote, according to an NBC News projection.
This makes Biden the 46th President of the United States, as well as Kamala Harris the first woman, first Black and first Southeast Asian vice president in United States history.
See reactions from across the country.
People celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th President of the United States.
Two women hug as Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden was named the presumptive winner of the 2020 US presidential election during a rally for a fair vote count in the 2020 presidential election in McPherson Square, Washington, D.C.. CNN, NBC and AP projected Biden to win the election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes.
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, react to the presidential race being called in Joe Biden’s favor, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.
Trump supporters demonstrating during the election results, at right, pray with a counter protester after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden outside thestate Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Yei Boayue, center, celebrate news that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has presumptively won the election while waiting at the Chase Center where Mr. Biden is expected to make an announcement on November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Votes are still being counted in his race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump.
Beryl McCrainey Slevin from California and who voted using a mail in ballot stands in front of the mural of Joe Biden on Nov. 7, 2020, as locals celebrate in anticipation of Biden being elected as the next President of the United States in Ballina, Ireland.
Joe Blewitt, a cousin of Joe Biden’s, sprays a bottle of champagne along with family members underneath a mural of Presidential candidate Joe Biden as locals celebrate in anticipation of Biden being elected as the next US President on Nov. 7, 2020 in Ballina, Ireland. Joe Biden, whose distant relatives hail from the County Mayo town of Ballina, has visited the town twice before as the former Vice President.
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, D.C., Nov. 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
People celebrate at Times Square after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York.
People celebrate at Times Square after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York.