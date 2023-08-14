Zuckerberg dismisses Musk for avoiding cage fight: ‘It's time to move on'

The long-hyped possibility of a cage match between tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appears to be no more after Zuckerberg dismissed Musk for allegedly delaying their anticipated showdown in the ring.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on," Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, wrote Sunday on Threads, the text-based app Meta launched as a competitor to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

The social media executives have been teasing the possibility of a mixed martial arts fight since June, calling it a "cage match," an informal term referring to wrestling in a closed-in space that combatants aim to escape from.

But in his latest comments, Zuckerberg said that while he was ready to fight, Musk kept coming up with reasons he couldn't. "Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," Zuckerberg continued. Musk previously claimed he may need surgery before he fights his rival.

Musk has not yet publicly responded to Zuckerberg's latest comments, and a spokesperson for X could not immediately be reached for comment.

