ACC Releases 2022 Football Schedules for Miami, FSU

Fans of the Miami Hurricanes and FSU Seminoles can mark their calendars now with the release of each team’s 2022 football schedule.

The ACC released the schedule for each team Monday evening, with the season culminating with the conference’s championship game December 3rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Miami and first-year head coach Mario Cristobal will open the season with four non-conference games, starting the season at home Sept. 3rd against Bethune-Cookman and including a road game Sept. 17th at Texas A&M.

The 'Canes will open ACC play October 8th against North Carolina and will host rival Florida State on November 5th.

The complete schedule for the Hurricanes is listed below:

September 3rd - vs. Bethune Cookman

September 10th - vs. Southern Miss

September 17th - at Texas A&M

September 24th - vs. Middle Tennessee State

October 8th - vs. North Carolina

October 15th - at Virginia Tech

October 22nd - vs. Duke

October 29th - at Virginia

November 5th - vs. Florida State

November 12th - at Georgia Tech

November 19th - at Clemson

November 26th - vs. Pittsburgh

Miami looks to avenge losses last season when they host both UNC and FSU. The ‘Canes have won the last two games inside Hard Rock Stadium against the ‘Noles, including a 52-10 win in 2020, after losing the previous six games at home to FSU.

FSU and third-year head coach Mike Norvell will open the season August 27th at home against Duquesne and take on LSU in New Orleans on Sunday, September 4th. The Seminoles open ACC play on Friday, September 16th at Louisville and plays eight straight conference games.

The complete schedule for the Seminoles is listed below:

August 27th - vs. Duquesne

September 4th (Sunday) - vs. LSU (in New Orleans)

September 16th (Friday) - at Louisville

September 24th - vs. Boston College

October 1st - vs. Wake Forest

October 8th - at N.C. State

October 15th - vs. Clemson

October 29th - vs. Georgia Tech

November 5th - at Miami

November 12th - at Syracuse

November 19th - vs. Louisiana

November 25th (Friday) - vs. Florida

The Friday game against Florida, the Gators' first trip to Tallahassee since 2018 due to the 2020 game being canceled, will be the first time the teams have not played on a Saturday in the regular season since 1979.

Florida has won three straight against the ‘Noles, including a 24-21 victory last season that gave FSU its fourth straight losing record – its longest streak since 1973-76.