Celebrities that follow F1 in the U.S

The prestigious motorsport event, Formula One, is often associated with opulence, glamour, and appearances from famous personalities. 20 photos 1/20 MIAMI, FL – MAY 07: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes in the Red Bull garage during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images) 2/20 MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MAY 07: L.L. Cool J walks on the grid prior to the running of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 3/20 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Shakira and Tom Cruise walk on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 4/20 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Gordon Ramsay on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images) 5/20 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Brad Pitt enters the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images) 6/20 MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MAY 07: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prior to the running of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 7/20 MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MAY 7: Vin Diesel is seen ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategul T/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 8/20 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Terry Crews on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images) 9/20 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Lupita Nyong’o on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images) 10/20 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Shaquille O’Neal attends Sports Illustrated Club SI during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 11/20 Justin Bieber during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, United States on November 18, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) 12/20 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Venus Williams and Serena Williams watch the grid presentation as Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team walks onto the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) 13/20 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: American former professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images) 14/20 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: VIP guest seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Paolo Pedicelli ATPImages/Getty Images) 15/20 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Vin Diesel looks on from the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) 16/20 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Will.I.Am looks on in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) 17/20 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Roger Federer walks on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 18/20 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 06: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 19/20 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Paris Hilton poses during the grid, prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu via Getty Images) 20/20 MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MAY 07: Nick Jonas walks on the grid prior to the running of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

