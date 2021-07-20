From Miami to Tokyo: Covering the Olympics From a Reporter's Lens

After being postponed and almost cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are finally here! Well, there... in Tokyo, Japan.
Travel along with NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia as she takes an international trip oversees to cover the Olympic Games. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the sights and sounds of Tokyo, Covid restrictions for both athletes and media, and even a close up look at some local sights and customs.
Here's what it looks like to cover the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from the lens of an NBC 6 reporter.
NOTE: This gallery will be updated daily throughout the course of the Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics swag packing checklist: Caps, check! Polos, check! Jacket, check!
After taking several COVID-19 tests and paperwork, I'm finally ready for departure from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on this 15-hour flight (with one stop in Dallas) to Tokyo.
Oh, hey! Look who else is on this plane, Telemundo 51 reporter Miguel Santiesteban.
Tokyo, I've arrived! Now in Japanese: "Tōkyō, tōchaku shimashita!"
Pulled up to Terminal 3 inside Narita International Airport, of the two main international airports in Tokyo.
Wait a second, Instagram moment with casual pose #1. Next stop, the hotel.
Our restricted media buses are the only way we can go to our hotel, the IBC and approved venues for the first 14 days due to Covid protocols. Tokyo is looking beautiful at sunset even through the lens of a bus drive.
Check out the room! It's kind of small compared to Western standards and has lots of awesome Japanese touches. Oh, and those are Japanese pajamas folded up on the bed. FYI: they're a little itchy, but still very cool!
And then there's these adorable little guys... Big day tomorrow. The work begins!
Filed my first report from Tokyo! Full coverage of the
Full coverage of the #TokyoOlympics including everything going on with Covid and the athletes
I finally got to a chance to do a story on Japanese konbini stores! Keep scrolling to see some of the cool and tasty things on the shelves. Or,
click here for my full story.
Here's some sandwich options: egg salad, chicken cutlet with sauce, shrimp cutlet with sauce, and strawberry, kiwi, pineapple and peach. Yes, that last one with all the fruit is still a sandwich.
Pocky sticks! Flavors on top of flavors!
Hmmm... Not sure what these are, but I think I'll try it.
Drink, anyone? If you want to see more about these stores -- that are on a whole other level --
click here for my full story.
Ran into another familiar face! NBC's Tom Llamas.