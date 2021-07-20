From Miami to Tokyo: Covering the Olympics From a Reporter's Lens

After being postponed and almost cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are finally here! Well, there... in Tokyo, Japan.

Travel along with NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia as she takes an international trip oversees to cover the Olympic Games. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the sights and sounds of Tokyo, Covid restrictions for both athletes and media, and even a close up look at some local sights and customs.

Here's what it looks like to cover the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from the lens of an NBC 6 reporter.

NOTE: This gallery will be updated daily throughout the course of the Olympics.