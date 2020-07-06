Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Video
Entertainment
Investigations
Responds
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
COVID-19 City Map
Today's Poll
4th of July
Watch LX
Who's Hiring?
Reopenings
Testing Sites
Food Distributions
Assistance
Coronavirus
Hurricane Season
COVID-19 Links
NBC 6 YouTube
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
Local
US & World
NBCLX
Decision 2020
Impact With Jackie Nespral
PolitiFact
Weather
Hurricane Season
Weather alerts
Investigations
Responds
6 In The Mix
Entertainment
Latin Beat
Traffic
Sports
Community
Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us