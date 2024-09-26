Live updates: ‘Potentially catastrophic' Hurricane Helene threatens Florida

What to Know Helene quickly strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday and had its sights set on Florida later Thursday

Helene was forecast to develop into a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Thursday as it raced through the Gulf of Mexico on a path to Florida.

Forecasters said Helene's center could be making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida’s northwestern coast as soon as late Thursday with "potentially catastrophic" winds.

The hurricane could create a storm surge as high as 20 feet in some areas in Florida, forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning remained in place for all of South Florida including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and parts of Palm Beach counties on Thursday. Schools are closed in all of these except Miami-Dade.

Follow below for live updates on Helene.