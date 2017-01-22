Children Hospitalized After Crash in Davie | NBC 6 South Florida
WEATHER ALERT
C2xf6k2UQAEalD1
First Alert Weather Day
Severe storms to bring strong wind gusts
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Children Hospitalized After Crash in Davie

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC6.com

    Two children and a teenager were hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday following a crash involving two cars possibly racing in Davie, police said.

    The crash occurred Sunday morning on Davie Road close by Broward College.

    Davie Police said a red Mercedes-Benz and a silver Infinti were speeding when the driver of the Mercedes crashed into a white van that was making a left turn.

    The driver of the white van was ejected and has life threatening injuries.

    Police said the passengers inside of the Mercedes were all minors. A teenager in the passenger seat and two children in the backseat were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

    The driver was treated on scene. The silver Infiniti left but then came back.

    No further details have been released. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices