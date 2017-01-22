Children Hospitalized After Crash in Davie

Two children and a teenager were hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday following a crash involving two cars possibly racing in Davie, police said.

The crash occurred Sunday morning on Davie Road close by Broward College.

Davie Police said a red Mercedes-Benz and a silver Infinti were speeding when the driver of the Mercedes crashed into a white van that was making a left turn.

The driver of the white van was ejected and has life threatening injuries.

Police said the passengers inside of the Mercedes were all minors. A teenager in the passenger seat and two children in the backseat were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver was treated on scene. The silver Infiniti left but then came back.

