3 Broward schools would close under proposed plan to address low enrollment

Broward County Public Schools on Monday presented the schools that would undergo changes to address the issue of under-enrollment in the district.

Under the proposed plan, three schools would close: Olsen Middle in Dania Beach, Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood and Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill.

Three schools are being considered for grade reconfiguration: Pines Middle, Hollywood Central Elementary and Sunland Park Academy.

Three more schools were named to be a part of a public-private partnership: Quiet Waters Elementary, Deerfield Beach Elementary and Tedder Elementary.

Several schools would face boundary changes, including Silver Palms Elementary, Silver Lakes Elementary, Collins Elementary, Mary M. Bethune Elementary, Stirling Elementary, Hollywood Hills Elementary, Colbert Elementary, Attucks Middle, McNicol Middle, Plantation Elementary, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Montessori Academy, Thurgood Marshall Academy, Westwood Heights Elementary, Sunland Park Academy, North Side Elementary, Walker Elementary, Virginia Shuman Young Elementary and Harbordale Elementary.

The district also presented another plan, named "Total District Realignment," that would close 42 schools. The plan would eliminate excess seats districtwide, redraw school boundaries and eliminate magnet programs, among others.

The district plans to hold six more community town halls. More info can be found here.

The board expects to vote on the plan in June. The earliest change won't happen until the 2025-26 school year.