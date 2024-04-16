Broward school board discusses plan to repurpose under-enrolled schools

The Broward school board Tuesday is discussing the highly contentious issue of repurposing or closing under-enrolled schools in the county.

The idea was first brought up back in February, and the district has held informational meetings with the public since.

Broward County Public Schools has about 60,000 empty classroom seats and dozens of schools are under-enrolled.

The district on Tuesday provided maps with schools that could potentially face merging, closing or repurposing. The district is also considering leasing or selling school properties to address the county's affordable housing needs.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller previously said the county needs 7,000 new housing units per year just to keep up with the population growth. Land suitable for housing is scarce, but the school district has lots of acreage occupied by severely under-enrolled schools.

The board expects to vote on the plan in June. The earliest change won't happen until the 2025-26 school year.