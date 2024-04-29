FWC investigating shocking video showing boaters dumping trash into ocean

A shocking video shows a group of boaters dumping trash into the ocean off Boca Raton over the weekend.

The video, which was posted on the Instagram account Wavy Boats, shows two people aboard the boat appear to toss buckets of trash into the water at Boca Inlet.

According to the post, the incident happened Sunday as the boaters left a boating party called Boca Bash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said in a statement Monday that they were notified of the incident and are actively investigating.