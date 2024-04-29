Ron DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis set to hold news conference in Jupiter

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jupiter Monday morning.

The governor is expected to be joined by Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch at the The Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter.

The news conference comes after six sources told NBC News DeSantis met privately with former President Donald Trump over breakfast on Sunday.

Check back with NBC6 for updates and the livestream.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantisJupiter
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us