Gov. DeSantis set to hold news conference in Jupiter

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jupiter Monday morning.
The governor is expected to be joined by Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch at the The Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter.
The news conference comes after six sources told NBC News DeSantis met privately with former President Donald Trump over breakfast on Sunday.
Check back with NBC6 for updates and the livestream.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.