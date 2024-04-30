Agency for Persons with Disabilities: who's eligible and how to apply

Following Gov. DeSantis' major announcement on funding for the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD), families may be wondering how to apply.

The governor announced on Monday that $2.2 billion from this year's state budget would be allocated to APD -- touted by the governor as a record investment in services for developmental disabilities.

The APD website provides a breakdown of eligibility requirements and how to apply for services. NBC6 has compiled major takeaways.

Who is eligible

Each applicant must have a developmental disability that manifests before the age of 18 and that constitutes a substantial handicap that can reasonably be expected to continue indefinitely, according to APD.

Applicants must be at least 3 years old.

A developmental disability has been defined in section 393.063 (11), Florida Statutes -- as a disorder or syndrome that is attributable to intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, severe forms of autism, spina bifida, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome or Prader-Willi syndrome.

Children between the ages of three and five at high risk for a developmental disability may also be eligible.

Only applicants whose domicile is in Florida are eligible for services. Domicile may be established as provided in section 222.17, Florida Statutes.

Examples of documents that may be used as proof of domicile include a Florida Driver’s License or ID Card, Florida’s Voter Registration Card, Florida’s Court Filed Declaration of Domicile, Homestead exemption filing, mortgage or lease agreement, or employment/school records, APD stated.

ADP also noted that proof of eligibility that can be provided with an application will streamline the eligibility review process.

How to apply for services

APD will initially request documented proof of a developmental disability, such as school records, testing, or medical records.

To apply for services from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, which includes participation in the iBudget Home and Community-Based Services Waiver or placement in an intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities (ICF/IID), submit an application to the APD office that serves your area, either by mail or by hand delivery. Faxed submissions will be returned for an original signature.

Application for services may be accepted from a parent or court-appointed guardian of a minor child, a legally competent adult, or an authorized legal representative.

For applicants under 18 years of age, the person’s legal representative must sign the application for APD services. If applicants are 18 years of age or older, they must sign the application and all necessary documents unless they have been determined incapacitated by a court of law or unless they've asked another person to exercise their rights (in writing), APD stated.

An adult who is unable to sign may mark the signature line. The mark needs to be identified and witnessed as “his/her mark.” If the adult is incapacitated, the legal representative, as identified in a court order, can execute all documents on behalf of the applicant.

Applicants who are in crisis -- including those who are homeless, exhibit life-threatening behaviors that place them or others in extreme danger, or have a caregiver who is in extreme duress and can no longer provide for the applicant’s health and safety -- should contact the Agency for Persons with Disabilities’ regional office serving their county.

Children under the age of 3 with significant delays or a condition likely to result in a developmental delay are served by the Florida’s Early Steps Program within the Department of Health.

These details and more can be found on APD's Applying for Services page.