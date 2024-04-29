Miami Gardens

5 people including 2 teens injured in Miami Gardens shooting after school fight

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 197th Street

Five people including two teens were injured in a shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Monday afternoon that started with an altercation at a nearby high school, officials said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 197th Street.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence at the scene, along with fire rescue crews.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident began with an altercation involving students at nearby Miami Norland Senior High School.

There was a second altercation involving parents and that's when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

Three adults and two teens were injured in the gunfire. They were all taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

An adult who is a person of interest was detained and police are trying to determine that person's involvement, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

