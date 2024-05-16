15-year-old charged in Hialeah crash that killed 2 women pleads not guilty, staying behind bars

A 15-year-old who was allegedly joyriding in his parents' car when he struck an SUV in Hialeah, killing a woman and her aunt, has pleaded not guilty but will have to remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

At a hearing Thursday, attorneys for Maykoll Santiesteban agreed to let the teen stay in jail, saying for now they won't argue his detention.

The attorneys entered a not guilty plea on the teen's behalf.

Santiesteban went before a judge Wednesday, a day after state attorneys officially filed adult charges against him, including two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving, and three counts of driving with a suspended license causing harm.

A 15-year-old driver accused in the Hialeah crash that killed two family members is now being charged as an adult.

Police said Santiesteban was driving over 80 mph in a 30-mph zone while joyriding with friends back on April 23 when he plowed into another car, killing aunt and niece Yarina Garcia and Gloria Hernandez.

A third woman, Liliana Hernandez Molina, Hernandez's mother and Garcia's sister, is still in critical condition, trying to recover from the crash.

The teen's attorneys had asked a Miami-Dade judge on Wednesday to grant him house arrest, arguing the 8th grader has no criminal history and isn't a flight risk.

But the judge ordered him held without bond, saying he's a potential danger to the community.

Santiesteban is due back in court in July.