Community weighs in on Broward's proposal to repurpose under-enrolled schools

The Broward County School Board is considering changes in the district, from repurposing and closing under-enrolled schools.

But before the school board makes any changes, they want the community to learn more about the process. Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata says it's the first step in a long process.

"We're spending money on things we can't afford and we got to spend money on the kids we have,” Licata said.

The Broward County School District is tackling one of its biggest challenges: school enrollment. There are 50,000 empty seats across the district.

Broward County Public Schools is looking to re-purpose some of its under-enrolled schools, possibly as low income housing.

Sixty-eight schools in Broward are considered under-enrolled, meaning they are operating at less than 70% capacity.

The district is considering several options to address declining enrollment, from merging, closing or repurposing schools, to leasing or selling school properties to address affordable housing needs.

During a community conversation at Fort Lauderdale High School Thursday night, parents, grandparents and people from the community gave their input and ideas.

Adrienne Khan, a teacher who also has a son at Fort Lauderdale High School, said she's not a fan of closing schools.

"You change the heart of a community,” Khan said.

Windsor Ferguson said the mood in his group was tense because they also discussed schools closing.

"Now the students who do live in that community get bused to a further school, the hardship it'll put on parents,” he said.

Ferguson was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale. He said he doesn't want a specific community targeted.

"Make sure everything decision is based on driven data, it's based on something that'll be best for the entire county and not target certain minority areas,” Ferguson said.

However, Licata said school closures are one of their last options. He wants the community to know there isn't a predetermined list of schools impacted.

Licata said they have to make changes now.

"Right now, we are providing a great education, but if we continue down this road, we're not going to be there,” Licata said.

The district has a timeline — there are two more community meetings on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at J.P. Taravella High School and Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at Charles W. Flanagan High School.

The board will have a workshop in April, bring back a more refined plan in May, and vote in June, but the earliest change won't happen until the 2025-26 school year.