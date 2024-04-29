2 women face murder charges in fatal shooting of car burglary suspect in Wynwood

Two Miami women are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a suspected car burglar in Wynwood last month.

Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, and Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, were arrested Friday and face second-degree murder charges, jail records showed.

Clark also faces charges of grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Miami-Dade Corrections Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark and Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. back on March 30 at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 16th Street, arrest reports said.

According to the reports, Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a man who'd been shot and found the man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and died from his injuries on April 24. His identity wasn't released.

Investigators later discovered that the man was allegedly burglarizing a vehicle when he was confronted by Clark and Pickett-Wilson, who had four children between the ages of 13 and 5 with them, the reports said.

Clark told police they surprised the man as he was rummaging through their parked car, and a verbal and physical altercation ensued, the reports said.

The man allegedly punched Pickett-Wilson in the face and started to flee with a blue bookbag that Clark said had contained her cash rent payment, the reports said.

The two women pursued the man and Pickett-Wilson pepper-sprayed him before the man ended up shot three times, allegedly by Clark, the reports said.

The exact details about how the man ended up shot weren't clear, as sections of the reports are redacted, though they note that Clark and Pickett-Wilson claimed they didn't know there was a firearm in the blue bookbag.

Clark and Pickett-Wilson appeared in court Saturday, where they were ordered held without bond.