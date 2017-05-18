A tweet showing Rep. Richard Corcoran with the Miami native is getting criticism - just months after the speaker sued the singer over money he got from the state. (Published 2 hours ago)

The speaker of the Florida House is in the hot seat and facing criticism for a photo he posted on Twitter showing him with rapper and Miami native Pitbull.

Rep. Richard Corcoran posted the tweet with his arm around the international star, writing that he was “hanging with my good friend” during a visit to South Florida on Monday.

It comes just five months after Corcoran was filing a lawsuit against the singer’s production company, forcing him to disclose how much taxpayer dollars he got for producing a video that promoted Florida.

Pitbull's “Sexy Beaches” video sparked outrage from Corcoran and others after discovering the rapper got $1 million for it from the state.

Some are calling Corcoran a hypocrite for posing with someone he was criticial of not long ago - perhaps trying to gather support for a possible run for Governor in 2018 - while supporters say Corcoran was not against the singer, but the deal made by the state.