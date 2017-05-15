Job Fair Coming to Sawgrass Mills Mall Thursday | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Job Fair Coming to Sawgrass Mills Mall Thursday

    Sawgrass Mills is hosting a job fair Thursday with more than 75 retailers looking to fill dozens of positions.

    The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fashion Row near Calvin Klein.

    Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH and Victoria's Secret are among the retailers seeking seasonal and long-term employees. Management positions are also available. Employers are looking for multi-language speaks with an emphasis on English, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Chinese.

    Bring multiple copies of your resume and dress to impress.

    Sawgrass Mills is located on 12801 W Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise.

