Job Fair Coming to Sawgrass Mills Mall Thursday

Sawgrass Mills is hosting a job fair Thursday with more than 75 retailers looking to fill dozens of positions.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fashion Row near Calvin Klein.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH and Victoria's Secret are among the retailers seeking seasonal and long-term employees. Management positions are also available. Employers are looking for multi-language speaks with an emphasis on English, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Chinese.
Bring multiple copies of your resume and dress to impress.
Sawgrass Mills is located on 12801 W Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise.
Published 5 hours ago