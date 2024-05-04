F1 Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Race and Qualifying time on Saturday

Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many are there -- while others are tuning in virtually -- for the Sprint Race and Qualifying session.

The Sprint Race is set to run from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in which drivers hope to score some valuable points.

A few hours later will be the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures.