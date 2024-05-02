Road closures begin for Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Here's what you need to know

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is returning to Hard Rock Stadium, which means there'll be heavier than normal traffic and road closures beginning Thursday.

Thousands of F1 fans will head to the stadium in Miami Gardens for Sunday's race, but not before drivers have their Friday practice session and Saturday's qualifying round.

The Florida's Turnpike southbound and northbound ramps at Exit 2X and the Turnpike access closed at 8 a.m. Thursday and will be closed until Sunday night.

On Friday, there will be closures on Northwest 199th Street/Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 199th Street/Northwest 14th Court from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those same road closures will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more info on road closures, visit https://f1miamigp.com/general/road-closures/